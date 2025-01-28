Starbucks' 2025 Spring Menu Adds A Brand New Chai Drink To The Mix
Spring has yet to be sprung but Starbucks is already giving us hope for refreshing new menu items. The coffee chain has announced the upcoming spring menu which includes some new additions alongside returning favorites.
Beginning in March, Starbucks will offer a new Iced Cherry Chai drink and a new Jalapeño Chicken Pocket on the food side. Unfortunately, it's still too early for the brand to share any details about what the Iced Cherry Chai will consist of or how much it will cost, so we can only speculate and hope for a tart sip to kick off the upcoming seasonal menu. Based on the image shared by Starbucks (which you can see below), we assume the Iced Cherry Chai comes with a cherry-flavored foam on top.
As for the Jalapeño Chicken Pocket, simply based on the visual, it looks similar to the brand's Spinach, Feta, and Egg White Wrap, which has a whole-wheat wrapping. We're going to out on a limb and guess the ingredients include chicken, jalapeño, and some form of cheese. (If we're being honest, Starbucks in Brazil has the food item we really want.) On the bright side, we can make more than an educated guess when it comes to the returning items. Starbucks has noted it's bringing back lavender beverages which first hit the chain's menu this time last year.
What to expect with Starbucks' Lavender drinks in 2025
In March of 2024, Starbucks debuted the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha and the Lavender Oatmilk Latte. Both drinks are returning for the 2025 spring menu. While both drinks contain a non-dairy milk, it should be noted that the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha has a cold foam at the top that does include dairy. When the drinks debuted last year, I enjoyed the former iced and the latter as a hot beverage. However, being that it is the spring menu, Starbucks has once again emphasized that the Lavender Oatmilk Latte would be better enjoyed as an iced drink.
Iced or not, I recall both drinks had a beautiful balance of light sweetness brought out by the lavender and a creaminess thanks to the oatmilk. They were a subtle way to usher in spring and since the chain is already banking on the success of last year's lavender infusions, who knows if by April we'll see the return of the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Chill, which lacked caffeine but had plenty of dragon fruit bits.