Starbucks' 2025 Spring Menu Adds A Brand New Chai Drink To The Mix

Spring has yet to be sprung but Starbucks is already giving us hope for refreshing new menu items. The coffee chain has announced the upcoming spring menu which includes some new additions alongside returning favorites.

Beginning in March, Starbucks will offer a new Iced Cherry Chai drink and a new Jalapeño Chicken Pocket on the food side. Unfortunately, it's still too early for the brand to share any details about what the Iced Cherry Chai will consist of or how much it will cost, so we can only speculate and hope for a tart sip to kick off the upcoming seasonal menu. Based on the image shared by Starbucks (which you can see below), we assume the Iced Cherry Chai comes with a cherry-flavored foam on top.

As for the Jalapeño Chicken Pocket, simply based on the visual, it looks similar to the brand's Spinach, Feta, and Egg White Wrap, which has a whole-wheat wrapping. We're going to out on a limb and guess the ingredients include chicken, jalapeño, and some form of cheese. (If we're being honest, Starbucks in Brazil has the food item we really want.) On the bright side, we can make more than an educated guess when it comes to the returning items. Starbucks has noted it's bringing back lavender beverages which first hit the chain's menu this time last year.