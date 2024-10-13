The Starbucks Brazil Bakery Item We Wish We Had In The US

When companies like Starbucks, go global, they often adapt to the local markets by adding items to the menu that U.S. stores don't carry. In fact, it almost seems as if Starbucks is better everywhere else in the world, especially at holiday time when beverages offered outside the U.S. might include such drinks as Europe's hazelnut crunch hot chocolate or Latin America's red velvet latte. Remember when McDonald's launched its Worldwide Favorites menu in 2019? Yeah, maybe Starbucks needs to do something similar. Unless and until it does, though, add one more entry to the list of menu items we envy: the coxinhas sold by Starbucks in Brazil. These teardrop-shaped chicken croquettes, according to one Redditor, are among the best they've ever had at a cafe.

Apart from Brazilian barbecue, the cuisine of South America's largest country isn't all that well-known in the U.S., but if Brazilian fast food ever catches on here, coxinhas may well be a breakout hit. Another commenter on the aforementioned Reddit thread describes the dish as tasting like a bite-sized chicken pot pie, while others have compared coxinhas to the ever-popular chicken nuggets.