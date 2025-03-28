For The Creamiest Starbucks Frappuccino You've Ever Tasted, Order It Like This
The classic Starbucks Frappuccino is essentially a coffee-lover's version of a delicious, creamy milkshake, and (fun fact), there's a way to make this treat even creamier: Order it double-blended. The standard Frappuccino, crafted by the siren's baristas, is made by blending ice, whole milk, coffee (for most Frappuccinos), flavored syrups, and a thickening base for texture and consistency. When you ask for the drink to be blended a second time, the ingredients get mixed again, further crushing up those pieces of ice, making it much less icy and crunchy.
When the Frappuccino is blended, it whips a good amount of air into the drink, creating a lighter feel, and mixing it a second time allows more air to be brought in, contributing to a fluffier, creamier, and smoother mouthfeel. The Frappuccino's thick base, which has xanthan gum (a fermented and goo-like sugar blend), helps keep the drink's ingredients together and not separate. This easy ordering adjustment can be requested in person or by using the app, which is super helpful, especially if you're worried about annoying your barista and not realizing it while you're at the counter.
How to make your Starbucks Frappuccino even creamier
The main way to get your creamier Frappuccino is definitely asking for it to be double-blended, but you can take it even further for a soothing blended drink. Swap out the usual milk for heavy cream or what Starbucks employees call "breve," which is half and half to make it even thicker and richer in texture. Another way to change it up is by double blending plant-based cream products like oat milk or almond milk, which both have naturally lighter and smoother textures that blend nicely with the other Frappuccino ingredients.
Playing around with the Frappuccino base is another way to figure out the right consistency for your blended treat. Try asking for another pump or two, which will certainly make the drink thicker and make a good base for Starbucks Frappuccino options like the regular coffee version or the Pistachio Frappuccino. It would also be good for the already crème-based Frappuccinos, like the Vanilla Bean or the Strawberry Crème, as these are reliant on the thick base to begin with. On the other hand, if you order thicker drinks like the Caramel Ribbon Crunch or the Mocha Cookie Crumble, you might not need as much added base. A quick double-blend with less ice might do the trick. There are many ways to customize your Starbucks Frappuccino, but these are certainly options to make your drink creamier.