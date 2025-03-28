For The Creamiest Starbucks Frappuccino You've Ever Tasted, Order It Like This

The main way to get your creamier Frappuccino is definitely asking for it to be double-blended, but you can take it even further for a soothing blended drink. Swap out the usual milk for heavy cream or what Starbucks employees call "breve," which is half and half to make it even thicker and richer in texture. Another way to change it up is by double blending plant-based cream products like oat milk or almond milk, which both have naturally lighter and smoother textures that blend nicely with the other Frappuccino ingredients.

Playing around with the Frappuccino base is another way to figure out the right consistency for your blended treat. Try asking for another pump or two, which will certainly make the drink thicker and make a good base for Starbucks Frappuccino options like the regular coffee version or the Pistachio Frappuccino. It would also be good for the already crème-based Frappuccinos, like the Vanilla Bean or the Strawberry Crème, as these are reliant on the thick base to begin with. On the other hand, if you order thicker drinks like the Caramel Ribbon Crunch or the Mocha Cookie Crumble, you might not need as much added base. A quick double-blend with less ice might do the trick. There are many ways to customize your Starbucks Frappuccino, but these are certainly options to make your drink creamier.