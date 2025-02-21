Here's How Long Half And Half Is Good For After Opening

While everyone knows that dairy products are prone to expire quite quickly, the exact timing varies depending on what the product is. Milk often lasts a few days past its best-before date and a product's usage timeline can sometimes differ before and after being opened. So, how long is half and half good for after opening? When it comes to this rich and creamy product, half and half should generally be used before its expiration date or within roughly 7-10 days of opening – though some will say that the consistency, smell, and taste of the drink will tell you whether or not it's still safe to consume.

Because half and half is, as the name suggests, half whole milk and half cream, its fat content falls somewhere between these two products. Cream, due to its high-fat content, typically lasts for 10 days after it's been opened, while milk is only supposed to be kept in the refrigerator for seven days. This means that half and half's timeline is quite literally in the range between its two main ingredients.