Here's How Long Half And Half Is Good For After Opening
While everyone knows that dairy products are prone to expire quite quickly, the exact timing varies depending on what the product is. Milk often lasts a few days past its best-before date and a product's usage timeline can sometimes differ before and after being opened. So, how long is half and half good for after opening? When it comes to this rich and creamy product, half and half should generally be used before its expiration date or within roughly 7-10 days of opening – though some will say that the consistency, smell, and taste of the drink will tell you whether or not it's still safe to consume.
Because half and half is, as the name suggests, half whole milk and half cream, its fat content falls somewhere between these two products. Cream, due to its high-fat content, typically lasts for 10 days after it's been opened, while milk is only supposed to be kept in the refrigerator for seven days. This means that half and half's timeline is quite literally in the range between its two main ingredients.
The many uses for half and half
So, now that you know the time limit for using your half and half, you can find some uses for it. For starters, half and half can often be used as a substitute if you're running low on either cream or milk. However, because half and half contains less fat than cream, it won't work to make treats like ice cream, which needs a higher fat content to properly take shape. However, half and half can often work in recipes that call for whole milk and can sometimes even improve the dish by adding extra richness, depending on your preference.
Otherwise, putting half and half in your coffee, using it to thicken soup, or even just drinking it straight (unless your doctor tells you not to) are also perfectly viable options. After all, you've got to use it while it lasts. Ultimately, half and half is not only longer lasting than whole milk but is also a deeply versatile dairy product that you won't regret introducing to your kitchen.