Here's How Long Heavy Cream Stays Good After It's Been Opened

Heavy cream can be used to thicken sauces, make whipped cream, or even enhance prepackaged cinnamon rolls. I use it to make dishes from savory potato and beef soup to delectable chocolate mousse, all of which have become staples in my home. The options seem to go on forever, similar to the expiration date of heavy cream after it's opened.

Your typical dairy milk (sorry to those coconut milk lovers out there) will last about a week in the refrigerator after being opened, according to the USDA. However, the thick and velvety goodness of heavy cream can stay fresh for 10 days, per the U.S. government's FoodKeeper App. It can also last in the freezer for three to four months.

As someone who cooks with heavy cream at least three times a week, I can say that it has stayed fresh longer than that every time I have bought it. Many sources say that heavy cream can stay fresh for up to four weeks in the fridge. Of course, if not used in a couple of weeks, look for signs of a sour smell or curdling before using — they indicate it has gone bad.

