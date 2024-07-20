Make The Most Decadent Canned Cinnamon Rolls With Just A Few Extra Ingredients
A viral TikTok video from @recipes takes simple premade cinnamon rolls from just good to fluffy, moist game changers. With over 2 million views, this hack transforms premade cinnamon rolls into the kind of indulgence you'd pay top dollar for at a cafe.
Best cinnamon rolls ever 😍 @sarahkraffty #viral #cinnamonroll #cooking #recipesoftiktok
To try this hack at home you'll need a little more than just the two cans of cinnamon rolls. A stick of butter, brown sugar, and ground cinnamon are all part of making these leveled-up cinnamon rolls, but the key ingredient is a solid pour of heavy whipping cream. The whipping cream is the only ingredient not already part of the premade cinnamon rolls' makeup.
This hack amps up the flavor of some already tasty cinnamon rolls with minimal effort on your part. You may need to add a few more items to your grocery list for these rolls, but the end result is well worth the extra steps.
How to make decadent canned cinnamon rolls
Per the easy step-by-step video, it's best to grease the baking pan being used and make sure it has a little bit of depth to it. Since the video doesn't have a lot of exact measurements, this baking "hack" does require you to use your best judgment.
After popping open the can of premade cinnamon rolls and laying them down in the pan, take the heavy whipping cream and pour it over the rolls. You'll want about a 1/4-inch layer of liquid in the pan for the cinnamon rolls to bake in. Separately, you have to melt a full stick of butter in a dish.
With the butter melts, the original video suggests adding in brown sugar and sprinkling in as much cinnamon as your heart desires. Then, combine the melted butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon until it reaches a sort of thick syrupy consistency. Pour this mixture all over the rolls, cover them in aluminum foil, and bake. When the rolls are done, drizzle the usual icing over them and enjoy.
What happens when you make canned cinnamon rolls with whipping cream
The fluffy, moist appearance of the cinnamon rolls in the original recipe video is not exaggerated. As they bake the rolls soak up the heavy cream like a sponge which is why they puff up and appear almost underdone.
I cannot stress enough that greasing the pan is crucial. There were a few casualties among my own batch because I failed to properly grease the pan. I would also suggest not being too heavy-handed with the whipping cream. The rolls only need a thin layer to soak up, otherwise, the whole baking tray starts to resemble a jacuzzi for cinnamon rolls and the clean-up gets stickier.
Aside from these adjustments to keep in mind, the rolls are incredibly flavorful. I'm a big fan of cinnamon rolls, but more often than not (especially with canned rolls), they're a little too bready and skimp out on the brown sugar and cinnamon filling that make a cinnamon roll what it is. This hack multiplies that flavor by 10 and makes it so that the bread of the rolls is extra moist and soft. Sure, this adds a few steps to the bake-and-serve nature of canned cinnamon rolls, but it doesn't take a baking expert to pull this off either.