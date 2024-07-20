Make The Most Decadent Canned Cinnamon Rolls With Just A Few Extra Ingredients

The fluffy, moist appearance of the cinnamon rolls in the original recipe video is not exaggerated. As they bake the rolls soak up the heavy cream like a sponge which is why they puff up and appear almost underdone.

Advertisement

I cannot stress enough that greasing the pan is crucial. There were a few casualties among my own batch because I failed to properly grease the pan. I would also suggest not being too heavy-handed with the whipping cream. The rolls only need a thin layer to soak up, otherwise, the whole baking tray starts to resemble a jacuzzi for cinnamon rolls and the clean-up gets stickier.

Aside from these adjustments to keep in mind, the rolls are incredibly flavorful. I'm a big fan of cinnamon rolls, but more often than not (especially with canned rolls), they're a little too bready and skimp out on the brown sugar and cinnamon filling that make a cinnamon roll what it is. This hack multiplies that flavor by 10 and makes it so that the bread of the rolls is extra moist and soft. Sure, this adds a few steps to the bake-and-serve nature of canned cinnamon rolls, but it doesn't take a baking expert to pull this off either.

Advertisement