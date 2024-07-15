Smash Canned Cinnamon Rolls In Your Waffle Maker For The Ultimate Breakfast
There's nothing like taking something objectively wonderful and making it even better by stuffing it into a waffle maker. This adds plenty more opportunities for a delicious crust to form while also creating a texture that was made to catch sauce or syrups. It's why waffles are better than pancakes.
Case in point? Canned cinnamon rolls. If you haven't used your waffle maker on canned cinnamon rolls, you haven't lived. Even better, it's perfect if you just want one cinnamon roll and don't feel like turning on the oven. You can use either a regular-sized waffle maker or one of those cute minis; the only caveat is that the mini waffle makers aren't quite up to handling the canned "Grands" cinnamon rolls, only the regular size.
To make them, heat up your waffle maker. If it isn't nonstick, you should spray it with a butter spray or cooking oil spray and then place the roll either in the center of the appliance (for minis and round appliances), or one per waffle "panel" for rectangular waffle makers. They should only take about two to three minutes to cook, so start checking them at the two-minute mark, and don't let them burn (unless you want them a little extra crispy). Repeat until you have all the cinnamon roll waffle-y goodness you can stand.
Top those cinna-waffles to take them up a notch
What would a cinnamon roll waffle be without decadent toppings? Naturally, you can go the syrup route or use the glaze that came with the rolls, but if you prefer something homemade, a sweet, sugary glaze is easy enough to make. Just combine confectioner's sugar, vanilla extract, and whatever liquid you have on hand, be it milk, maple syrup, or even espresso. You don't even need an electric mixer; this comes together with a gentle whisking.
You could also make a delectable cinnamon butter to slather all over your warm cinnamon roll waffles. All you'll need is a stick of butter, cinnamon, powdered sugar, and some vanilla extract, plus electric beaters or a stand mixer to incorporate the other ingredients into the butter. Consider, as well, topping your cinna-waffles with fresh fruit, jellies or jams, or even Nutella. You could also go the savory route and sprinkle crumbled bacon on top, or make the cinnamon buns part of a fried chicken-and-waffles combo (This would be a perfect dish for a revival of the waffle supper).
Other amazing foods you can cook in a waffle maker
If cinnamon rolls in a waffle maker have blown your mind, just wait — there's more. If you're on a low-carb diet, you can beat a few eggs and make sandwich "bread slices," perfect for a breakfast or brunch sando. Or crisp up hash browns for a savory treat, slathered in ketchup. In that same potato-y vein, you can also waffle up last night's mashed potatoes, making a like-new side to go along with whatever leftovers from the previous evening.
On the sweet side, try another breakfast favorite: french toast. Just make the french toast the way you normally would — bread dunked in an egg/milk combo — and then instead of cooking it up on the stove, close it up in your waffle maker. You can also turn brownie and cookie batter into waffle treats, and it barely takes any longer than anything else you would put in the waffle maker (and therefore much less time than it would take in the oven).