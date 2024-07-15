Smash Canned Cinnamon Rolls In Your Waffle Maker For The Ultimate Breakfast

There's nothing like taking something objectively wonderful and making it even better by stuffing it into a waffle maker. This adds plenty more opportunities for a delicious crust to form while also creating a texture that was made to catch sauce or syrups. It's why waffles are better than pancakes.

Case in point? Canned cinnamon rolls. If you haven't used your waffle maker on canned cinnamon rolls, you haven't lived. Even better, it's perfect if you just want one cinnamon roll and don't feel like turning on the oven. You can use either a regular-sized waffle maker or one of those cute minis; the only caveat is that the mini waffle makers aren't quite up to handling the canned "Grands" cinnamon rolls, only the regular size.

To make them, heat up your waffle maker. If it isn't nonstick, you should spray it with a butter spray or cooking oil spray and then place the roll either in the center of the appliance (for minis and round appliances), or one per waffle "panel" for rectangular waffle makers. They should only take about two to three minutes to cook, so start checking them at the two-minute mark, and don't let them burn (unless you want them a little extra crispy). Repeat until you have all the cinnamon roll waffle-y goodness you can stand.

