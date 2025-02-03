The Best Use For Leftover Cake Is Almost Too Obvious

Throwing away food is not only environmentally frowned upon, but it has also become plain uneconomical. Americans are likely to waste about $3,000 annually on groceries that just get tossed, so any circumstance where we can upcycle leftover food is a win for both our wallets and the planet. We've discovered how to transform leftover pot roast into a next-day sandwich, how to use cold fried chicken, and now we're learning that leftover cake is ridiculously easy to turn into cake pops.

Cake pops can be a bit controversial for home bakers. It is usually a cumbersome, multi-step process, but there is a simpler way to get through the cake pop madness! Plus, what are you going to do with that misshapen red velvet cake if not repurpose it into something more presentable? For this basic yet delicious version of cake pops, you'll need a leftover cake, a tub of frosting, melting chocolate, cake pop sticks, and sprinkles of your choice. If you're aiming for something a little more special, you can also use piping bags to create fun, chocolatey designs.