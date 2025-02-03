The Best Use For Leftover Cake Is Almost Too Obvious
Throwing away food is not only environmentally frowned upon, but it has also become plain uneconomical. Americans are likely to waste about $3,000 annually on groceries that just get tossed, so any circumstance where we can upcycle leftover food is a win for both our wallets and the planet. We've discovered how to transform leftover pot roast into a next-day sandwich, how to use cold fried chicken, and now we're learning that leftover cake is ridiculously easy to turn into cake pops.
Cake pops can be a bit controversial for home bakers. It is usually a cumbersome, multi-step process, but there is a simpler way to get through the cake pop madness! Plus, what are you going to do with that misshapen red velvet cake if not repurpose it into something more presentable? For this basic yet delicious version of cake pops, you'll need a leftover cake, a tub of frosting, melting chocolate, cake pop sticks, and sprinkles of your choice. If you're aiming for something a little more special, you can also use piping bags to create fun, chocolatey designs.
The easiest way to reuse cake for cake pops
To begin, dump leftover cake or cupcakes into a large mixing bowl and crush until the pieces crumble through your fingers. If you haven't already, experts recommend removing the dryer outer layer from the cake before mixing, but this won't be necessary if your cake is frosted. Scoop about one or two tablespoons of frosting into the crumbled cake mix, and use your hands to thoroughly knead the two together until it keeps a ball shape on its own. Keep in mind that you will need less frosting than a standard cake pop recipe if your leftover cake already has some. Roll the crumbled cakes into multiple balls and place them onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Once you melt the chocolate, dip the tip of the cake pop stick into it before placing it in the cake ball. They are ready for a final dip and decorations after a stint in the freezer. For a hack to keep them upright, stick the sticks of the dipped cake pops into a small block of styrofoam or an old egg carton with holes punched in each spot. Don't worry about whether your cake was made from scratch or a box mix or if your frosting is from a tub or homemade; the fun is in giving your leftovers some extra life and whipping up a sweet snack that'll make your bank account smile.