Stop Struggling To Reheat Fried Chicken And Start Using It Cold

The juicy, crispy, crunchy taste of fried chicken is hard to beat when it's fresh out of the fryer. But it can be a pain trying to reheat fried chicken leftovers to their former glory. Save yourself the time and hassle by using cold fried chicken to make a bowl of chicken salad.

Chicken salad is a favorite comfort food because of its great flavor, but also because it can be modified just about any way you want. The addition of cold fried chicken adds delicious texture and bold flavor that turns an ordinary chicken salad into an even more flavorful lunch option. Whether you order chicken nuggets from a popular fast food chain or pick up fried chicken at your local grocer, by adding cold fried chicken to your salad, you're adding tasty skin and the flavors of all the spices that were cooked into the chicken.

Whether you opt for a sweet chicken salad with grapes and nuts or a savory salad with celery, onion, and fresh herbs; adding fried chicken is incredibly easy. By chopping up your leftover chicken, it's easier to mix and gives any spreads or dressings you add plenty of space to stick to the meat, adding that much more flavor. Once you've mixed it all together, you can spread it atop your favorite bread and enjoy or eat it by itself.