Starbucks' New Pecan Drink Packs Cozy Vibes, Not A Lot Of Crunch

The official start of the fall season isn't until September 22, but Starbucks isn't waiting for the leaves to change color. Starbucks rolled out the first items on its fall menu on August 22 and has just added another drink to the lineup.

The new Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte started as an idea for the holiday menu at Starbucks, but based on consumer testing feedback the brand found its flavor to be a perfect choice for autumn, per a press release. "It's fitting to these cooler days and feels like the perfect transition from classic fall beverages into holiday beverages," says lead beverage developer for Starbucks Patrick Penny. "We've got pumpkin, we've got apple, and now we've got pecan. 'It's the 'pie-fecta.'"

The new beverage will be available starting September 19 at all Starbucks locations. But before those fall vibes are available nationwide, The Takeout is here to let you know if it's worth the coffee run or not.