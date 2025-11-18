Shake Shack Holiday Shakes Review: A Sweet Lineup That Delivers On All Fronts

It's not even Thanksgiving yet, and Shake Shack is already in the giving mood this fall. The chain took aim at McDonald's Big Mac with its own quality take on the double decker burger — The Big Shack — and the results were a giant handful of deliciousness. As we inch closer to Christmas and wintertime, many food and drink chains are focusing their attention, and hopefully ours, on new products to scarf down and sip up this holiday season. Starbucks dropped an awesome exclusive at Target with its new Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate. Now, Shake Shack is hoping to ring in the new year (and hear its cash registers ring up a lot of sales) with a trio of holiday shakes.

This year's line-up sees the return of Christmas Cookie Shake, and the debut of the Sticky Toffee Pudding Shake and the Peppermint Bark Chocolate Shake. With our minds all over the place, with Thanksgiving trimmings to trim, and gifts to buy for our friends and loved ones, where do these shakes land on your priority list? The fine folks at Shake Shack invited The Takeout to its Innovation Kitchen to take in all this dairy-ness in one sitting, and with a full belly, and full set of taste testing notes, we're ready to reveal all. So, are Shake Shack's holiday shakes another gift to round out the year, or are they full of jeer? Here we ho-ho-go!