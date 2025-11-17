Review: Starbucks' New Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate Misses The Target

Starbucks is known for the festive flavors of its holiday menu. As the last leaves fall from the trees, the limited-time flavors signal the start of the holiday season. So when Starbucks announced a new Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate, just in time for peak holiday shopping, it sounded like a natural hit. The twist this time, though, is a collaboration with Target. The chain houses Starbucks cafés in many of its stores and has turned the drink into a retail-exclusive experiment. If you have doubts about the drink's frosty concept, you should know that even Cher has famously professed her love for a good frozen hot chocolate.

The Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate takes the basic blueprint of a Frappuccino, blending mocha, milk, and ice into a smooth, frosty base. That mixture gets poured onto a cushion of peppermint-infused whipped cream dotted with festive red and green candy sprinkles. The whole thing is then crowned with another peppermint-whipped swirl and an extra dusting of holiday-colored sprinkles. Despite the promising concept and seasonal charm, Starbucks' latest creation doesn't quite live up to its own ambitions.