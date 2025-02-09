The Well-Known NYC Restaurant That Holds A Bunch Of Guinness World Records

Guinness World Records famously began in 1951 as a way to determine the fastest game bird in Europe, the subject of a heated debate among a hunting party headed up by Guinness managing director, Sir Hugh Beaver. (Yes, that Guinness.) Previously known for annually publishing those big shiny-covered books of records you'll find in the waiting room at your local orthodontist, Guinness World Records has shifted to providing a PR boost for any business that wants to make some flashy headlines. That brings us to Serendipity 3, a restaurant that boasts several world records relating to the world's most expensive dishes including the most expensive sandwich and the most expensive dessert. (Maybe stick to Blizzards from Dairy Queen if you're on a budget.)

Founded in 1954 by three friends, which is part of how it got its name, the restaurant quickly became known for its fanciful decor and its star-studded clientele: Marilyn Monroe, Jackie Kennedy, Cher, and Selena Gomez have all visited, with the latter even acquiring an ownership stake in the establishment and lending her image to its ice cream brand. In 2024, a new location opened in Times Square, which (let's face it) is its true spiritual home.