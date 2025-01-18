The Iconic Chocolate Drink That's Beloved By Cher

During an interview on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Cher and Fallon chatted about her love for the Seredipity 3 Frrrozen Hot Chocolate. But, Cher is far from the only one to love it. Icons like Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol, and Kim Kardashian also visited Serendipity 3 just for this chocolatey beverage, and for a good reason. Made with 14 types of cocoa, whole milk, and whipped cream and served in a goblet glass, what's not to love? One story about the drink goes that Cher wanted a Frrrozen Hot Chocolate so badly during a trip to New York that she asked for one to go. Since the staff didn't have a specific carry-out cup for the gigantic drink, they gave it to her in an empty milk carton instead. What Cher wants, she gets!

Over 25 million of these bad boys have been sold to date, and that's just one flavor. Serendipity 3 also has Frrrozen Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate, Birthday Cake Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, and more, plus a full menu of other delicious offerings. Plan ahead if you're itching to try it out though. During Fallon's interview with Cher, he mentions that it can take months to get a reservation at Serendipity 3. When it comes to Cher, she can, of course, walk in and order her favorite hot chocolate drink whenever she wants.