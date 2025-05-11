What Happened To Target's Food Courts?

If you are a long-time Target shopper, chances are you remember the chain's iconic food courts, which could be found in Target stores across the country from the 1990s until the 2010s. Similar to Costco's beloved (and ever-changing) food courts, Target Cafes were found at the front of each Target store, with food and drinks bought from them being allowed to be eaten throughout the store as you shop. However, Target Cafes — also known as Food Avenue — were unfortunately removed from stores in the mid-2010s, likely due to low profits compared to what it cost the chain to operate them.

While it eventually became unnecessary for Target to keep its food courts open, the reason they existed in the first place was an integral aspect of the chain's success. The Target Cafes served as an additional incentive for shoppers to remain at the store for longer periods of time and, as a result, to spend more money. This strategy, known as the Target Effect, can be seen in several design and marketing decisions made by the chain, but its use of food courts was among the clearest examples of it during its existence.