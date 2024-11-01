Shady Things Grocery Stores Do To Get You To Spend More Money, According To Marketing Experts

We get most of the food we need to live from supermarkets. Brightly lit and abundantly stocked with thousands of foods from all over the world, and packaged in brightly-colored and tantalizing packaging, the grocery store serves as both a gateway and roadblock to sustenance and nutrition. It is a highly competitive industry where profit margins are slim, and grocery stores can get more customers by doing whatever they need to do — and so they are not above embracing a little psychological manipulation of the public. While there are many red flags that are signs of a bad grocery store, even the most trusted grocery stores in America will utilize underhanded mental trickery as a matter of course in order to get more money out of its customers and sustain the business. Chains may be responsible for why groceries are still expensive, and a sophisticated understanding of customers is how they can keep operating as such.

To help us unlock these crafty and manipulative tricks of the mind to separate customers from more of their hard-earned money, we consulted with some of the leading minds on the subject. Consumer and marketing expert Andrea Woroch and Florida International University marketing professor Anthony Miyazaki clued in The Takeout to the kinds of things that Big Grocery does to get even the most steadfastly frugal customers to spend more cash on their shopping trips.