Yes, You Absolutely Need To Wash Produce Before Peeling

The first thing you need to wash when handling produce is your hands. Be sure to wash with soap and water; once your hands are lathered all over, scrub them thoroughly for at least 20 seconds before rinsing just as thoroughly. Completely dry off your hands before touching any food. Next, make certain that all kitchen tools and cutting surfaces are also clean by washing with hot water and soap.

Once it's time to wash the produce, it's also time to put the soap away. While there are commercially available produce wash products, studies show that they are no more effective in cleaning fruits and vegetables than only using water. Simply rinse the food to be peeled under warm running water. If you encounter your fresh produce getting slimy when washing, it's likely that the food has gone bad. Salvage what you safely can and consider composting the rest.

For most foods, all you need to do to clean is to just rub it with your hands; however, if you are cleaning something firmer or with a thicker skin, it's recommended to employ a vegetable brush to completely scrub away any residual contaminants. Pat the produce dry with a clean kitchen towel or paper towel, and you're all set.