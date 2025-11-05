Festive Flavors From Starbucks' 2025 Holiday Menu. One You Have To Try (And One You Don't)
Every year, Starbucks signals the start of the holiday season with a blend of nostalgia and comfort from the first sip of a festive latte from one of those instantly recognizable red and green cups. This season, the brand is leaning into both tradition and innovation with a mix of returning favorites and bold new creations. I had the privilege of tasting some of this year's holiday offerings early, and I approached the experience not only as a critic, but as a genuine lover of Starbucks' seasonal drinks.
Starting November 6, 2025, the classic favorites are all back: the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Chai, as well as the Snowman Cookie. But this year's menu goes beyond the expected, introducing a few new twists designed to surprise even longtime fans. There's the Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread, a take on monkey bread that aims to be as warm and nostalgic as it sounds, and the Caramel Miso Hot Chocolate, an adventurous sweet-meets-savory creation exclusive to Starbucks Reserve locations in New York and Chicago.
Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread
Starbucks' new Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread aims to capture the cozy taste of monkey bread, and in some ways, it succeeds. The flavor is spot on, with a satisfying mix of butter, cinnamon, and sugar that hits that earthy-sweet balance we associate with holiday treats. There's a pleasant warmth in each bite, and the buttery coating gives it a richness that makes it feel indulgent. On flavor alone, this could've been a winner.
Unfortunately, the texture completely misses the mark. Where traditional monkey bread is soft, stretchy, and fun to pull apart piece by piece, this version is stiff and dry. The chunks crumble rather than stretch, which makes the "pull-apart" aspect more of a name than a reality. Instead of a gooey, tender interior, you get something that feels overbaked and slightly dense. I found myself reaching for my drink after every bite to make up for the bread's dryness. This is the only Starbucks holiday treat staying on the menu after the season, so this below-average bread will be around for good. Monkey bread is easy to make at home with a can of crescent rolls, and if I'm craving the gooey, buttery stretch of pull-apart bread, I'll be baking it myself.
Caramel Miso Hot Chocolate
Starbucks' Caramel Miso Hot Chocolate is one of the most intriguing additions to this year's holiday lineup, though you'll have to visit a Starbucks Reserve location in New York or Chicago to try it. Available only for the season, it can be ordered on its own or as part of a hot cocoa flight, alongside the returning Starbucks Reserve Peppermint Mocha.
This drink truly surprised me with just how miso-forward it is. Of all the creative ways to upgrade hot cocoa, miso is unexpected, but surprisingly delicious. I anticipated only a subtle nod to the savory, umami-rich flavor that miso brings, but instead it takes center stage, and it works beautifully. The miso's salty depth pairs with the earthy sweetness of 70% cacao chocolate, creating a flavor that's indulgent and complex. The drink feels like more than just a sweet treat, but something layered and satisfying.
The hot chocolate is finished with a dark caramel miso cold foam, which adds a luscious, creamy contrast. The foam is slightly less intense in miso flavor than the cocoa itself, offering a silky caramel finish that balances the richness below. And the final touch is a sprinkle of edible gold flakes, which makes the whole thing feel celebratory and luxurious. The drink is so rich and indulgent that I wouldn't order it every day, but it's absolutely worth seeking out if you want to try something truly novel this holiday season.
Hot and cold cup designs
Since 1997, Starbucks has marked the arrival of the holiday season with a simple tradition: switching its classic cups for festive designs that help coffee lovers celebrate the warmth and joy of the holidays. This year's collection continues that legacy with a thoughtful mix of patterns that blends the holiday aesthetic with the brand's familiar style.
The hot cups come in four total designs, featuring two distinct patterns, each available in both red and green. The first design showcases a plaid motif, evoking the snug comfort of a flannel blanket or winter scarf. The rich red and signature Starbucks green give it that instantly recognizable holiday feel. The second design introduces a string pattern, where curling lines and bows wrap around the cup like ribbons on a beautifully wrapped present. These strings also nod to the apron ties worn by baristas, connecting the design to Starbucks' community of coffee-makers. The cold cups, designed for Starbucks iced drinks like Frappuccinos and caffeine-packed cold brews, feature only the string pattern in either red or green on a transparent plastic cup.
Final Verdict
As expected with any new menu, Starbucks' 2025 seasonal lineup delivers a mix of hits and misses. The Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread, for example, promised delicious, chewy comfort, but fell a bit flat in execution. While it offered a pleasant cinnamon flavor and soft texture, it didn't quite live up to the monkey bread inspiration or fully deliver the cozy indulgence you might expect from a holiday treat.
On the other hand, the Caramel Miso Hot Chocolate was a clear triumph. Its unique blend of sweet caramel and savory miso created an unexpected but delightful flavor profile that stood out among the seasonal offerings. Unfortunately, this adventurous drink is limited to Starbucks Reserve locations in New York and Chicago, so it remains a rare treat for most fans.
Beyond the food and drinks, the 2025 holiday cup designs deserve praise. They strike a balance between cutesy and tasteful, with subtle details that honor the baristas who bring these seasonal delights to life every day. For many Starbucks fans, the holiday season doesn't start until you've got a Peppermint Mocha in hand, so starting November 6, you can grab this festive favorite along with a lineup of new and returning seasonal treats to kick off the celebrations.