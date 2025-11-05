Festive Flavors From Starbucks' 2025 Holiday Menu. One You Have To Try (And One You Don't)

Starbucks' Caramel Miso Hot Chocolate is one of the most intriguing additions to this year's holiday lineup, though you'll have to visit a Starbucks Reserve location in New York or Chicago to try it. Available only for the season, it can be ordered on its own or as part of a hot cocoa flight, alongside the returning Starbucks Reserve Peppermint Mocha.

This drink truly surprised me with just how miso-forward it is. Of all the creative ways to upgrade hot cocoa, miso is unexpected, but surprisingly delicious. I anticipated only a subtle nod to the savory, umami-rich flavor that miso brings, but instead it takes center stage, and it works beautifully. The miso's salty depth pairs with the earthy sweetness of 70% cacao chocolate, creating a flavor that's indulgent and complex. The drink feels like more than just a sweet treat, but something layered and satisfying.

The hot chocolate is finished with a dark caramel miso cold foam, which adds a luscious, creamy contrast. The foam is slightly less intense in miso flavor than the cocoa itself, offering a silky caramel finish that balances the richness below. And the final touch is a sprinkle of edible gold flakes, which makes the whole thing feel celebratory and luxurious. The drink is so rich and indulgent that I wouldn't order it every day, but it's absolutely worth seeking out if you want to try something truly novel this holiday season.