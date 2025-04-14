16 Unique Ways To Make Hot Chocolate Even Better

Few things are as comforting as a cup of hot chocolate. For many, this sweet drink evokes nostalgic memories of snow days spent bundled up in front of a crackling fire or the joy of holiday festivities with family. The first historical record of chocolate-based drinks emerged out of Mesoamerica, specifically present-day Central America and Mexico, where the Olmec, Aztec, and Mayan civilizations consumed an early version that differed greatly from today's decadent, winter treat. Considered to have medicinal properties, this ancient iteration was made from ground cacao beans, did not have any sugar, and featured a frothy consistency.

Today, hot chocolate takes on various forms across the globe. While some Americans are accustomed to thin, store-bought hot cocoa mixes topped with mini marshmallows, countries such as Switzerland and France favor a thick, velvety hot chocolate that's almost spoonable. Whether you prefer a classic cup or enjoy experimenting with unexpected flavors and creative toppings, let's explore the best ways to reinvent your next hot chocolate.