16 Unique Ways To Make Hot Chocolate Even Better
Few things are as comforting as a cup of hot chocolate. For many, this sweet drink evokes nostalgic memories of snow days spent bundled up in front of a crackling fire or the joy of holiday festivities with family. The first historical record of chocolate-based drinks emerged out of Mesoamerica, specifically present-day Central America and Mexico, where the Olmec, Aztec, and Mayan civilizations consumed an early version that differed greatly from today's decadent, winter treat. Considered to have medicinal properties, this ancient iteration was made from ground cacao beans, did not have any sugar, and featured a frothy consistency.
Today, hot chocolate takes on various forms across the globe. While some Americans are accustomed to thin, store-bought hot cocoa mixes topped with mini marshmallows, countries such as Switzerland and France favor a thick, velvety hot chocolate that's almost spoonable. Whether you prefer a classic cup or enjoy experimenting with unexpected flavors and creative toppings, let's explore the best ways to reinvent your next hot chocolate.
Try an ultra-rich recipe
The standard for hot chocolate at most high-end bakeries and cafés is sheer decadence. Some establishments have gained cult followings for their proprietary formulas, with customers braving long lines and cold weather just to get a taste. Angelina Paris, for example, is so renowned for its signature hot chocolate that you can now purchase it by the bottle online.
These ultra-rich hot chocolate renditions more closely resemble melted chocolate than a sippable beverage, with a consistency so thick that it coats your spoon. The key to achieving this tier of hot chocolate is to use high-quality chocolate with a significant percentage of cocoa butter, which provides the necessary fat content, melted into a combination of whole milk and heavy cream. This essentially creates a thinned-out, drinkable chocolate ganache that suffices as a dessert on its own — no cake or cookies needed.
Add condensed milk
A familiar friend in the beverage community, condensed milk is a key component of popular drinks like Thai iced tea and Vietnamese iced coffee. Unlike regular milk or cream, condensed milk is viscous and intensely sweet thanks to the added sugar and evaporation of water during processing. With its syrupy consistency, it's a powerhouse of an ingredient that serves the dual purpose of enhancing flavor and lending a velvety texture in one fell swoop.
If you're looking to step up your hot cocoa game, whisking in a generous dollop of sweetened condensed milk is perhaps one of the easiest and most effective ways to do so. Even with a boxed hot chocolate powder, you can achieve a glossy creaminess without any cooking or messy melted chocolate. It's also shelf stable, making it a convenient pantry staple ready to upgrade your hot chocolate any time, any place.
For anyone willing to go the extra mile, a well-known hack involves boiling an unopened can of condensed milk in water for upwards of three hours to make your own dulche de leche. This sticky, caramelized confection delivers a deep complexity that's well worth the effort.
Stir a knob of butter into your hot chocolate
Butter is a single-ingredient upgrade that can elevate even the most basic, store-bought hot chocolate. Best of all, you likely already have some sitting in your fridge. Whether you go for salted or unsalted butter, a pat of either will enrich your next cup of hot chocolate with a silky-smooth textural boost.
To achieve this without altering the drink's inherent flavor too much, unsalted is the way to go. Salted butter, on the other hand, will not only give your hot chocolate more body and creaminess but also enhance its flavor. The slight saltiness counters the sweetness, creating a more complex and balanced taste. To try this method out for yourself, simply slice off a knob from whatever butter you have on hand (a teaspoon or two should do for a single 8-ounce cup) and stir it into a freshly-made mug of hot chocolate. As it melts, the butter will dissolve into a lush, café-worthy product.
Spice up your hot chocolate
A little spice never hurt anyone, and hot chocolate is no exception. Historical preparations of hot chocolate were a far cry from the sugary, milky treat we know today. Indigenous Mesoamerican cultures crafted their cacao drinks with local spices or flowers for a more savory, bitter profile. When Spanish colonizers encountered this tradition in the 1500s, they brought it back to Europe, where it evolved into something closer to the creamy sweet drink we're familiar with nowadays.
Modern Mexican hot chocolate is something of a hybrid of the two — warmly spiced yet still sweet and comforting. Not to be confused with Champurrado (which is thickened with masa harina, a flour made from corn), traditional Mexican hot chocolate is seasoned with fragrant Ceylon cinnamon and sometimes enhanced with chili powder for a kick of heat. For a truly DIY experience, you can make your own spice blend. Allspice, cloves, or star anise are all welcome additions. You could even go full-on dessert mode with pumpkin pie spice.
Melt in some cheese
In Colombian households, you won't find mini marshmallows bobbing around in your hot chocolate. Instead, you'd be more likely to come across gooey, melty cheese. While cheese is an unlikely ingredient to those who may not be familiar with the cuisine, this style of hot chocolate has been a beloved tradition in Colombia for generations. Made frothy with a molinillo (a traditional wooden whisk), and frequently boiled in water rather than milk, the drink remains light enough to balance the heaviness of melted cheese.
The cheese of choice is often mozzarella, due to its high meltability and mildness. For an authentic touch, go for queso campesino or queso doble crema. Both soften beautifully without dissolving entirely. Oaxaca cheese, or quesillo, is another great option. The best part about Colombian hot chocolate lies in the drinking (and eating) experience. As you sip your hot chocolate, take a moment every now and then to fish out a stretchy string of melted cheese with a spoon for a two-for-one treat.
Go wild with flavors
Don't feel restricted by the word "chocolate" — like any specialty beverage, hot chocolate is a blank canvas primed for customization. For the most robust, balanced profile, start from the very beginning. As you melt your chocolate or prepare your base, build layers of flavor by infusing your spices, like cinnamon sticks, cloves, star anise, or vanilla beans, at a low and slow temperature. For a subtle vibe shift, try adding a few drops of your favorite extract. Think peppermint for a festive twist, vanilla for a cozy feel, and hazelnut or almond for a toasty nuttiness. These additions lend a gentle hint of something different without completely altering the drink's content.
Looking for a full-blown makeover? Gourmet flavored syrups or fancy nut butters can give your hot chocolate a more complete transformation. Take things a step further with a drizzle of maple syrup or salted caramel in place of sugar. Or, try whisking in a scoop of peanut butter, gobs of Nutella, pumpkin pie filling, or speculoos cookie butter for richness and texture as well as unique flavor that can satisfy even the most specific of cravings.
Spike your hot chocolate
A bit of booze in your hot chocolate can turn the childhood favorite into a grown-up indulgence, and there's certainly more than one way to do it. A splash of Irish cream, for instance, adds a subtle kick that enhances the drink's sweetness while amping up the creamy factor, while peppermint schnapps give it a wintry twist. Kahlúa, another popular liqueur, would be a welcome mixer, providing bold coffee flavor with notes of vanilla and caramel. For those who prefer their drinks on the stronger side, spirits like dark rum or bourbon, with their warm, spicy notes, pair beautifully with chocolate, adding depth and complexity.
A more unexpectedly tasty alcoholic addition to hot chocolate comes in the form of red wine. The fruitiness of a bottle of red melds excellently with cocoa, combining two notoriously fancy ingredients for the ultimate treat. Or, for something playful and warming, try "Abuelita's Surprise," a cozy spin on Mexican hot chocolate spiked with Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.
Pour in a shot of espresso
Coffee and chocolate are a tried and true pairing. The classic mocha brings these flavors together, combining the intense bitterness of espresso, the creaminess of steamed milk, and the sweetness of chocolate. It's a familiar favorite, known for its delicate balance of flavors. So, what if you took that same trio of core ingredients and flipped it on its head? Instead of closely resembling a latte or cappuccino, with the emphasis being on the coffee like in a traditional mocha, this version would essentially become an espresso-laced hot chocolate.
Here, the essence of the beverage would remain hot chocolate, with a shot or two of freshly brewed espresso playing a strong supporting role. The result is a deeply warming drink with just enough coffee to create a more nuanced profile without being too overpowering. It's ideal for those who crave something uplifting and nostalgic with an added feeling of sophistication. Or, better yet, consider it a classy excuse to have chocolate for breakfast.
Make it a frozen hot chocolate
It might sound like an oxymoron, but frozen hot chocolate is very much a real thing — and a delicious one at that. This chilled twist on a winter classic was popularized by New York's infamous dessert spot, Serendipity 3, and has since earned cult-favorite status, with replicas popping up at various other venues around the city and beyond. A great summertime swap, this chilled treat is meant for those days when you're longing for a hot chocolate, but the weather doesn't quite agree.
At first glance, a glass of frozen hot chocolate might look suspiciously close to a milkshake. The key difference is that there's no ice cream involved and its texture is more on the icy side. It is similarly thick, however, and requires some serious force when sucking up through a straw before it melts. The original, top-secret recipe is said to be made with 14 different kinds of cocoa, along with milk and milk powder, all blended into uniform, frosty perfection, then adorned with a generous swirl of whipped cream. It's refreshing, satisfying, and proves that hot chocolate doesn't have to be hot to be irresistible.
Try different kinds of chocolate
Chocolate comes in all shapes, sizes, and shades, and every type of chocolate has its moment when making hot chocolate. While many traditional recipes rely on a base of 100% cocoa powder, sugar, and milk, more decadent versions often use chopped chocolate bars or chocolate chips to create a luxurious, ganache-style drink. The type of chocolate you choose is important. Milk chocolate, the most commonly used, contains a lower percentage of cocoa (typically between 10% and 45%) and milk solids for a smooth, milky consistency.
Dark chocolate, on the other hand, boasts anywhere between 60% and 100% cocoa, and lacks milk solids altogether, resulting in a bolder, more intensely bitter chocolate experience with less direct sweetness. White chocolate falls into its own separate category and features no cacao at all — just cocoa butter, sugar, and milk solids. For a creamy twist, you can chop up solid white chocolate bars or chips to create a white hot chocolate. You can also seek out white chocolate powder for a thinner, more sippable version.
Toss in some fun toppings
Hot chocolate deserves more than just a few marshmallows floating around. Treat your next one like an ice cream sundae, where toppings are half the fun. With hot chocolate, anything (well, almost anything) goes, and the customization can be as creative as you want. For instance, try a cookies and cream version by adding crushed up Oreo cookies, or double down on the s'mores vibe with charred marshmallows and some graham cracker crumbles. The possibilities are truly limitless.
For a cozy, crowd-pleasing movie night activity, set up a DIY hot chocolate bar so everyone can customize their own unique mug. Lay out a full spread of fun toppings, like crushed candy canes, chocolate wafers, toffee bits, coconut flakes, and Nilla Wafers. Even a sprinkle of gourmet, flaky sea salt can take your drink to the next level. It's a playful, low-lift way to make a night in feel more festive, interactive, and a whole lot more delicious.
Froth up your hot chocolate
The texture of your hot chocolate is a deeply personal preference — some folks love it thick, while others enjoy a lighter, more liquid consistency. Ancient hot chocolate recipes called for pouring the drink back and forth between vessels to create a bubbly head that rose to the surface, much like a foam-topped cappuccino. While this method is traditional and charming, there's an easier, modern way to aerate your hot chocolate: a humble milk frother.
The same simple kitchen tool used to steam and aerate milk for lattes can transform your hot chocolate into a lighter, silkier treat. Simply froth up your milk before combining it with your chocolate base, and you'll achieve a deliciously foamy, cafe-style drink at home with minimal effort. Whether you prefer it dense or airy, the texture of your hot chocolate can completely change your experience — just experiment and find what feels right for you.
Make a homemade whipped cream
Homemade whipped cream is one of those things that sounds more complicated than it actually is. But taking the extra step — rather than reaching for the convenient can — can make all the difference in your next cup of hot chocolate. At its simplest, whipped cream is just one ingredient — cold heavy whipping cream, vigorously whisked to incorporate air until it doubles in volume and forms medium-stiff peaks that hold their shape on a spoon.
You can sweeten your whipped cream with a bit of sugar if desired, and a splash of vanilla extract takes it up another notch. Whipping by hand with a manual whisk is rewarding in a meditative, slightly humbling way — it might have you questioning your upper body strength. But if you've got an electric mixer on hand, you'll save yourself heaps of time and valuable energy. If you happen to over-whip yours, which is common when using a power tool, don't worry — a splash of fresh cream folded in with a spatula will bring it back to a softer, silkier texture that will perfectly complement a steamy cup of hot chocolate.
Steep in some tea
If you're a fan of earthy, herbaceous flavors, consider steeping your next cup of hot chocolate with your favorite tea bag. It's a simple way to add depth and complexity, like a tea latte, but better — and the options are endless, depending on your mood. In the world of black tea, earl grey tea offers a bright, citrusy note from its bergamot oil infusion that cuts through the fattiness of the chocolate wonderfully. Chai, on the other hand, brings a warmth and spice for a bolder, cozier feel. Herbal teas can be just as interesting. In this category, something like chamomile or lavender can lend a soothing floral softness, perfect for unwinding and relaxing.
Hojicha, a concentrated, roasted green tea, adds a toasty, slightly smoky, grassy edge that gives hot chocolate a grounded, almost savory twist. Even mint tea can work wonders, adding a cool, refreshing lift. The key is to experiment and trust your palate. It's a creative, unexpected way to reinvent a classic, layer flavors, and turn an old, familiar hot chocolate into something brand new.
Make hot chocolate bombs
A relatively recent innovation in the food world, the hot cocoa bomb has transformed a simple drink into a full-fledged experience. These glossy, hollow spheres of chocolate are designed to burst open when placed into a mug of hot milk, slowly releasing a swirl of cocoa mix, marshmallows, and various other sweet surprises. The final product feels equal parts treat and spectacle. While a bit more labor-intensive than your standard scoop of cocoa powder mix, hot chocolate bombs are doable at home.
All you need is a spherical silicone mold, melted chocolate, your favorite powdered hot chocolate mix, and your whatever mix-ins you like — mini marshmallows, sprinkles, cookie crumbles, crushed peppermint, and the like. Once filled, sealed, and set, the finished bomb is ready for its big reveal. Simply drop into a steaming cup of milk, give it a stir, and watch the magic happen. Playful and entertaining, hot chocolate bombs have become a seasonal staple for cozy nights in, festive gatherings, or charming, handmade gifts during the holidays.
Go for a hot chocolate affogato
In Italy, the affogato is a universally beloved dessert that perfectly balances hot and cold, bitter and sweet. Literally translating to "drowned," an affogato is traditionally made by pouring a shot of hot, freshly brewed espresso over a scoop of cold, luscious gelato — drowning it, so to speak. The result is a melty treat that can be either spooned or sipped — and the same concept can easily be applied to hot chocolate.
Instead of espresso, pour steamy hot cocoa over a generous scoop of ice cream. Vanilla is a classic choice, providing a cool, mellow contrast to the intense hot chocolate, but feel free to experiment with flavors like hazelnut, for a toasty nuttiness, coffee, for a more traditional affogato vibe, or mint, for a refreshing tatse. For a grown-up, boozy twist, try a splash of liqueur – Kahlua, amaretto, or Frangelico, sweet hazelnut liqueur. While there's no single way to make a hot chocolate affogato, the goal is indulgence. Whether enjoyed as the closer to a meal or a soothing afternoon pick-me-up, it's a playful take on a classic that will satisfy any sweet tooth.