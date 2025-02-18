Earl Grey is one of the most popular types of tea in the world. The dark, floral, bergamot blend is a pantry staple, even among tea-adverse Americans. In England, it's second only to English breakfast tea. But who was Earl Grey, anyway? Was he a real person, or was he a made-up marketing ploy like Betty Crocker?

Historians don't know how Earl Grey tea got its name. But one thing's for sure: there really was a historical figure named Earl Grey. British politician Charles Grey, 2nd Earl of Grey, who lived from 1764 to 1845, is probably our man. And, while the actual origin of the tea is as murky as a London fog, Grey is a worthwhile namesake.

Nowadays, 18th-century English aristocrats don't always have the best rap. Colonial era England was rife with oppression and inequality. Most aristocrats were complicit — or, at least, didn't bother to help. After all, the other English Earl immortalized on café menu boards — the Earl of Sandwich — was known for his debaucherous lifestyle.

But Charles Grey went down in history as a pretty great guy. During his relatively brief stint as Prime Minister, Grey helped implement social changes that changed the British Empire (and by extension, the rest of the world) for the better. As for the tea? That's not even the best part of his legacy. It is the tastiest, though, so feel free to grab a cup before learning more about the remarkable English Earl.