Is Betty Crocker A Fictional Person?

Betty Crocker is about as synonymous with the United States as baseball and apple pie. (Perhaps she's even more synonymous with the country given that one apple pie topping divides our nation.) Introduced in 1921, she is most famous for being the name and face behind "The Betty Crocker Cookbook" or as many people call it, "Big Red." (This cookbook is still being printed today.) Crocker also hosted a popular radio show, was on television, answered countless letters from fans, and launched a successful line of baking mixes, including the now discontinued Betty Crocker's Snackin' Banana Walnut Cake Mix. She is a widely recognized figure not only in the U.S., but in countries around the world. In 1945, Crocker was even named the second best-known woman in America by "Fortune." She was only beaten by Eleanor Roosevelt. But, unlike Roosevelt, Crocker is not, and never was, a real person.

Throughout the years, Crocker's face has been designed and redesigned by a number of artists, and her famous signature was selected from numerous options submitted by various women. Even her name was carefully chosen; the powers that be selected "Betty" for its approachability. And her famous recipes? These too were created by other people, a committee, in this instance. (Although some of her books are signed by her, you might notice that the fine print reveals that the recipes didn't come from a single person but from several recipe developers.) Still, generations of fans have trusted Crocker and welcomed her into their kitchens, and many more will continue to do so as the years roll by.