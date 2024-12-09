The Discontinued Betty Crocker Cake Mix That We Want Back
In the vast landscape of baked goods, certain flavors hold a special place in our hearts. Among the cherished treats of the past, one cake mix stands out: Betty Crocker's Snackin' Cakes Banana Walnut Cake Mix. Introduced in the 1970s, this nostalgic mix featured a rich banana flavor packed with real walnuts, leaving a lasting impression on the taste buds of many. Its simple preparation was revolutionary: All you needed to do was add water, mix it, and bake everything in the same pan. In just two minutes, you could pop it in the oven and enjoy a warm cake that was so incredibly fluffy there was no need for frosting (and thus, no stress over the cake-to-frosting ratio). It was meant to be enjoyed with your fingers like a tasty snack!
Unfortunately, this scrumptious cake mix was discontinued long ago, leaving fans heartbroken. One fan reached out on X, asking the brand what happened to the mix she made hundreds of growing up. To which Betty Crocker responded, "It reminds us of some good memories. They've been discontinued many years ago. We'll let our team know that you would like to see them back again."
This heartfelt exchange reflects the fond moments many associate with the snack cake. While some might think Snackin' Cakes are lost to time, Taco Bell's recent revival of '70s menu item favorites proves that we should never say never when it comes to nostalgia. So, let's keep our fingers crossed for a delicious comeback!
Try these copycat recipes instead
While you might not be able to enjoy the discontinued version, Betty Crocker does offer a banana cake with walnuts recipe on its website. It's said to pair beautifully with your afternoon tea, tapping into that snack cake vibe. While this recipe involves more than just adding water and suggests frosting on top (even though the original Snackin' Cakes were so moist they didn't need it), it might still surprise you with its deliciousness. To maintain that snackable feel, consider using a square pan instead of the round cake pan it calls for, as the square shape is more conducive to snacking.
You can also find various banana snack cake recipes online that might better capture the essence of the original. Some of these recipes swap out the water called for in Betty Crocker's version with buttermilk, add more bananas, and specify they be ripe. You may find yourself baking quite a few versions to find the one that hits the spot, but luckily, every situation calls for cake!
For die-hard fans, you may remember there were eight different flavors of Snackin' Cakes including: Chocolate Almond, Chocolate Chip, Applesauce Raisin, and Chocolate Fudge. Betty Crocker does have a Chocolate Chip Snack Cake recipe. However, one reviewer commented, "I'm looking for the Chocolate Chip Snackin' Cake of the late '70s to early '80s — this recipe with the yellow cake is not it. Is there any way to get that recipe?" Clearly, fans have strong preferences when it comes to Snackin' Cakes, but the exact recipe is as hard to pin down as the original cakes were easy to enjoy.