Why Military Chocolate Was Deliberately Made To Taste Bad

The years before the United States joined World War II were no picnic in the park. The country was in the midst of the Great Depression, when unemployment was high and food rations made dishes like the water pie (one of several Depression-Era desserts you can still make) common. News of ever-increasing tensions in Europe had everyone worried, and there were whispers that if the "old" continent went to war, Americans would eventually join. Anticipating conflict, Captain Paul Logan thought the U.S. Army should start preparing survival kits for troops. To feed its soldiers, he needed items that were light, nutritious, and long-lasting, so he turned to Hershey's and asked the company to come up with a special chocolate bar. The most important caveat? It shouldn't taste good.

Captain Logan felt that giving soldiers delicious chocolate would pose a number of problems: They might eat it too soon, or they might use it as currency and trade it for other goods like cigarettes and magazines with pictures of scantily-clad women. The army wanted to avoid making these chocolate bars desirable because they were meant to keep soldiers alive in an emergency situation. If soldiers indulged in the candy beforehand, they might then find themselves without their potentially life-saving ration when they actually needed it. As a solution, Hershey's delivered the Ration D bar, which did not melt, was as hard as a rock, and contained very little sugar. Many soldiers disliked it so much that they refused to eat it, although there are records of the bar saving lives.