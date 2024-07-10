Depression-Era Water Pie Is Like A Magic Trick In Your Oven

Water pie sounds like a cruel joke. After all, part of our love affair with pies is the fact that they are desserts — sweet and filled with juicy fruits, custards, or puddings. Plain water as a filling surely doesn't qualify, or make any sense for that matter. But, indeed, water pie is a thing. A creation that was born during the Great Depression, it doesn't require any milk or eggs, ingredients that were hard to come by and expensive during the 1930s. Despite the name, and the fact that it isn't one of America's favorite types of pie, water pie isn't nearly as bland as it sounds, and is actually a great-tasting, nostalgic treat that is very budget-friendly.

When the five filling ingredients are baked (one of them being water, of course) in the oven, a gelatinous texture is created, turning liquid into something you can actually cut into slices when the pie is removed from the oven and cooled. Like magic, it goes in as water and comes out as pie. The other curious bit about preparing this dessert is that you don't even have to mix the ingredients together. In fact, you shouldn't. Just pour it all into a pie crust, wave your wand (just kidding), bake, and you've got dessert.