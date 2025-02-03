English Vs. Irish Breakfast Tea: Is There A Difference?

The concept of a "breakfast tea" might be a bit confusing to us Americans. Most of the time, when we drink tea, it's at breakfast — which would make any tea a "breakfast tea" by default, wouldn't it? But in places where tea time is often in the middle of the afternoon, such as tea-loving Britain, a "breakfast tea" connotes a stronger, heartier blend intended to go with a big meal. But then that begs the question of what makes English breakfast tea different from other varieties, like Irish breakfast tea? As it turns out, it's all a matter of where it's sourced.

There is no one set blend, or mixture of teas, that specifically mark a tea as English breakfast (just as there may be no perfect way to pour a cup of tea). The definition has evolved from the beginnings of British tea culture, in the 17th and 18th centuries, when the go-to robust black tea would have been Chinese congou, to the height of the empire, when the Opium Wars caused China to embargo its tea, forcing Britain to import tea from its colonies. Nowadays, the most common blends for English breakfast are sourced from Assam (India), Ceylon (Sri Lanka), and Kenya.