Yes, Tea Can Expire. Here's How Long It Lasts
Every aspect of brewing and drinking tea is an art form, from choosing the perfect porcelain teapot to pouring without a splash into that dainty, matching cup. The mastery and magic of tea brewing have been studied for generations, through various cultures, and continue to amaze us today. Classic movies like "Alice in Wonderland" and "Mary Poppins" remind us that, although it can be whimsical and fun, there definitely is a correct way to pour the perfect cup of tea.
As with every other item in our pantries, tea does have an expiration date, though it's not nearly as dangerous as consuming expired pancake mix or certain dairy products. The "best by" date on your tea packet has less to do with the product spoiling and more to do with the product losing quality.
On the whole most teas (whether loose-leaf or bagged) will last for about two years. As long as the tea remains dry, it technically will never spoil, but that doesn't mean it's going to taste very good. That container of oolong tea will taste lively and flavorful in the months after you take it home, but after sitting at the back of your pantry for a few years, those leaves will lose their potency. So, yes, tea can expire, but it still has a pretty long shelf life.
When to use tea for the most flavorful results
Some teas have longer lifespans than others, but the majority will stay fresh for between one to two years. Black tea is the hardiest, lasting for the full two years thanks to meticulous rolling and pressing processes upon harvesting. More delicate teas like white or oolong, will last for about a year but are more susceptible to rot due to their sensitivity to moisture. Green teas will also retain freshness for about a year (this includes matcha) and will last even longer if stored in the refrigerator. Fruit and nut blend teas last only about six months because the oils and compounds found in the additives can weaken the tea leaves. Floral teas have the least longevity, losing their beautiful fragrance and taste after about three months.
More "processed" teas such as English Breakfast and Earl Grey will last the longest, but there are easy ways to ensure that all of your tea stays fresh for as long as possible. Try keeping your tea in an air-tight container and sheltering it from sunlight or moisture. Dark-colored ceramic, metal, or glass containers will be the best bet. The easiest way to tell if your tea has "expired" or not is to look for dusty and dull content in the container. You can also smell it to see if it still has a strong scent. You could always brew a single cup to try it, but why risk the disappointment?