Yes, Tea Can Expire. Here's How Long It Lasts

Every aspect of brewing and drinking tea is an art form, from choosing the perfect porcelain teapot to pouring without a splash into that dainty, matching cup. The mastery and magic of tea brewing have been studied for generations, through various cultures, and continue to amaze us today. Classic movies like "Alice in Wonderland" and "Mary Poppins" remind us that, although it can be whimsical and fun, there definitely is a correct way to pour the perfect cup of tea.

As with every other item in our pantries, tea does have an expiration date, though it's not nearly as dangerous as consuming expired pancake mix or certain dairy products. The "best by" date on your tea packet has less to do with the product spoiling and more to do with the product losing quality.

On the whole most teas (whether loose-leaf or bagged) will last for about two years. As long as the tea remains dry, it technically will never spoil, but that doesn't mean it's going to taste very good. That container of oolong tea will taste lively and flavorful in the months after you take it home, but after sitting at the back of your pantry for a few years, those leaves will lose their potency. So, yes, tea can expire, but it still has a pretty long shelf life.