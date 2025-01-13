The Sandwich Was Not, In Fact, Invented By The Earl Of Sandwich

Some of the first documented evidence of humans eating something resembling a sandwich dates back to the first century B.C., when the Jewish Rabbi Hillel the Elder is said to have wrapped bitter herbs in unleavened matzo. This sounds delicious, but it's really more like a wrap. In a similar vein, filled flatbreads were a popular snack across the Persian and Ottoman empires thousands of years before the Earl of Sandwich was born in 1718. If you're of the camp that a sandwich requires sliced, leavened bread, you might look to the "trenchers" of the European Middle Ages — basically, stale bread used as a dinner plate. Closer to the Earl of Sandwich's era, "bread and meat" and "bread and cheese" are mentioned throughout 16th- and 17th-century English dramatic works.

Considering human nature, the sandwich is probably about as old as bread, which is to say over 10,000 years old (again, depending on how you define bread). Although the Earl of Sandwich definitely did not invent the sandwich, he did help popularize and solidify the concept, and he achieved immortality by having a food named after him. Sandwiches have only been going by their current name for less than 300 years, but a sandwich by any other name is still delicious. No matter how you slice it, humans have been enjoying sandwiches for thousands of years, and if we're lucky, we'll keep slapping food between pieces of bread for thousands of years to come.