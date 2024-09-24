Your Peanut Butter Sandwich Needs More Depth. Butter Is The Answer

There's a lot of weird peanut butter sandwiches out there. Some swear by the slick savoriness of peanut butter and mayo, others adore the sulfurous taste of Hemingway's peanut butter and onion sandwich – and still others argue that you should put peanut butter on a burger.

All this creativity is most likely because — let's be real — a plain peanut butter sandwich isn't quite satisfying. It begs for a little extra oomph, especially if you're not using jelly. But not all of us are ready to throw caution to the wind and add onions and mayo. Luckily there's an easy and less radical way to upgrade your peanut butter sandwich — a slathering of table butter.

Growing up in the South, I knew many people who thought it was weird not to add table butter to a peanut butter sandwich. My college roommate kept a stick of butter in our tiny dorm room fridge just for that purpose, and my grandfather always added a thin layer of butter to one side of his peanut butter sandwiches.