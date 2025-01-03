Champurrado Vs Mexican Hot Chocolate: What's The Difference?

Around the holidays, hot drinks abound. Whether it's a simple tea or cocktail made with hot chicken broth, everyone wants a little comfort in a cup. Well, thankfully, in Mexican culture we have a few different options.

When Mexican families gather to feast for the holidays they might enjoy a hot cup of Champurrado or Mexican hot chocolate. The two are often confused as the same thing by those not familiar with the drinks, but there are some key differences in their history and their ingredients. Champurrado is considered a type of atole and contains corn flour whereas, Mexican hot chocolate on its own is not an atole nor does it have corn flour in it.

You might now be wondering what an atole is. Atole is a hot Mexican beverage made by steeping brown sugar cane and cinnamon in water and then adding corn flour and milk to thicken. People will add in their own variations of ingredients which is what makes Champurrado a type of atole. Here's a deeper dive into what makes these two cozy drinks unique.