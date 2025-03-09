The Simple Ratio To Use To Make Any Kind Of Tea Latte

Tea lattes are a popular cafe treat, but they don't always get as much airtime as their coffee-centric cousins. Things are changing, though. Take a quick scroll through Instagram or TikTok, and you'll start wondering if chai lattes, frothy Dubai chocolate matcha concoctions, and London Fogs are coming for coffee's crown.

Those Instagram-ready drinks have a bougie reputation, but you don't need to shell out big bucks at a coffee shop to enjoy your own tea latte. They are easy to make at home — though they do require a little more effort than your standard cup of Twinings. Drip coffee served with a splash of milk doesn't count as a cafe latte, so you can't throw hot water, milk, and a tea bag into a cup and call it a tea latte, either.

"If you are attempting to make these drinks at home then you want to use a couple of ounces of extremely strong brewed tea," ex-barista Matt Woodburn-Simmonds told The Takeout. "Add about double that amount of textured milk ... Say, 2oz tea concentrate and 4oz milk." Yup, that seems like a lot of milk, but you're not looking for a strong flavor. "The point of these drinks is to create a more delicately flavored tea drink, just like a cafe latte is a more delicately flavored coffee," Woodburn-Simmonds says. "Treat them in the same way."