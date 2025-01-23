The Dubai Chocolate Twist Your Starbucks Matcha Latte Needs

Sometimes we have to get in touch with our inner sleuth to find the most delicious items on a fast food chain's secret menu. Other times, chains simply tell us these recommendations outright and give us menu modifications that work like magic. Unlike some other restaurants, Starbucks doesn't shy away from sharing its secrets with customers. The coffee giant recently posted a new fan-made matcha latte order on its Instagram, and it's one that chocolate lovers are sure to enjoy.

The Dubai chocolate matcha latte is a delicious new take on Starbucks' matcha lineup and is inspired by a popular Dubai chocolate bar (comprised of crispy kataifi, pistachio nuts, tahini paste, and milk chocolate) that went viral last year. This modified iced matcha order makes such good use of Starbucks' customizable menu that it's sure to enter people's coffee rotation moving forward. While the drink has already gained traction on TikTok over the past few weeks, Starbucks posting the fan-made hack to its social media has amplified the matcha, chocolate, and pistachio combo and showcases the chain's willingness to lean into TikTok coffee culture.