The Dubai Chocolate Twist Your Starbucks Matcha Latte Needs
Sometimes we have to get in touch with our inner sleuth to find the most delicious items on a fast food chain's secret menu. Other times, chains simply tell us these recommendations outright and give us menu modifications that work like magic. Unlike some other restaurants, Starbucks doesn't shy away from sharing its secrets with customers. The coffee giant recently posted a new fan-made matcha latte order on its Instagram, and it's one that chocolate lovers are sure to enjoy.
The Dubai chocolate matcha latte is a delicious new take on Starbucks' matcha lineup and is inspired by a popular Dubai chocolate bar (comprised of crispy kataifi, pistachio nuts, tahini paste, and milk chocolate) that went viral last year. This modified iced matcha order makes such good use of Starbucks' customizable menu that it's sure to enter people's coffee rotation moving forward. While the drink has already gained traction on TikTok over the past few weeks, Starbucks posting the fan-made hack to its social media has amplified the matcha, chocolate, and pistachio combo and showcases the chain's willingness to lean into TikTok coffee culture.
How to order the Dubai chocolate matcha latte from Starbucks
Now, when it comes to actually purchasing the drink, it won't be as simple as asking for a Dubai chocolate matcha latte. Even if the coffee is Starbucks-approved, it's not a standard menu item that baristas across the globe are trained to make. If you want to try one, you'll have to order an iced matcha latte with two pumps of pistachio sauce and some chocolate cream foam to replicate that delicious taste of Dubai chocolate. Of course, you can also make personalized alterations to the drink. Some people on social media report ordering it with oat milk to further enhance the nutty flavor or adding white chocolate syrup to the mix to make the cocoa taste more prominent.
Ultimately, the union of chocolate and matcha has untapped potential, both in lattes and in sweet treats like chocolate chip cookies. Paired with pistachio syrup, it's truly a perfect mixture of flavors and may just become your new favorite latte.