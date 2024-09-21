Give Your Affogato A Boozy Twist For A Grown-Up Ice Cream Dessert

Turn a digestivo into a dessert-ivo with this boozy ice cream dish. The grown-up affogato takes the classic Italian dessert — a scoop of vanilla gelato showered in a shot of freshly brewed espresso — and adds something along the lines of a shot of hazelnut liqueur, like Frangelico. A dish of complementary contradictions — milky and bitter, hot and cold — this boozy affogato keeps the energy and spirits alive.

Ice cream and American-brew coffee are easy substitutes, but gelato brings a creamier texture and espresso heightens the bitterness, all while tying the affogato to its Italian roots. If hazelnut liqueur is not on your bar cart, many other liquors can add a strong kick. To accentuate the bitterness and flavor of coffee, use a coffee liqueur like Kahlua. Try chocolate vodka to resemble stracciatella (again, the gelato kind, not the other two), or a shot of whisky to round out the sweetness. To make it more boozy and more bitter with more bite, top the dish off with liquor-soaked coffee beans, which will add a satisfying crunch to the milky-smooth dessert.