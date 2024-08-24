Bushwacker Vs Mudslide: Is There A Difference Between The Drinks?

The bushwacker typically blends the aforementioned rum and cream of coconut with Kahlúa, creme de cacao, whole milk, and, crucially, ice. Its slushy consistency is perhaps its defining characteristic (though a mudslide can be blended with ice as well), and the chocolate syrup and nutmeg that top it off make it truly decadent. This is one to stick a straw in.

The mudslide, however, is a frothier cocktail better for slow sips. Starting with the same ingredients as a White Russian, the mudslide is born by adding Baileys Irish cream. It can also be topped with chocolate — syrup or shaved. As the drink is relatively simple, there's a lot of room for individual bartenders to express their own tastes. Some may add ice cream to really push it closer to milkshake territory.

In fact, both recipes are quite malleable. The bushwacker can also have Baileys or even triple sec, while the traditional vodka in a mudslide can be switched with brandy if you so prefer.