The Unexpectedly Tasty Alcoholic Addition To Hot Chocolate
Despite suffering under the tyrannical thumb of both milk and caffeine allergies, I still find a way to drink hot chocolate an unhealthy number of times a week, especially in fall and winter. It's just the ideal cozy drink. Whether you prefer a rich and homemade recipe or a store-bought powder -– which we have a comprehensive cocoa mix ranking for -– I'm sure you can agree that there are some potent squishy warm vibes (a scientific term) behind this classic beverage. But in these frigid, trying times, sometimes you want a little more with your cup of cocoa. Alcohol pairs fantastically with hot chocolate, but people often reach for Bailey's, Buttershots or peppermint Schnapps. All good choices, but I'm here to talk about a lesser-known pairing: red wine.
If you're not a big wine drinker, I'm right there with you, but I still adore this addition to my cup. You can't really taste the wine itself. Instead, it just infuses your drink with a fruity, alcoholic kick that ups the richness without you having to reach for sweetened condensed milk (also a delicious hack). I'd suggest sticking with a homemade hot chocolate for this one. Ingredient quality makes a pretty big difference, so splurge on some good chocolate and a decent bottle of booze.
For the recipe, use one part wine to one part chocolate chips (⅔ cup each), one part milk to one part half and half (½ cup each), 2 tablespoons of sugar and ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract. You can sub with non-dairy ingredients, replace the half and half with heavy cream for a richer texture and change the sugar or vanilla to taste. Combine and heat most of the ingredients on medium-low until everything's all melted, and then add your vanilla last.
Picking out your wine pairing
I'm sure it's shocking to hear that the two most important ingredients in a wine-infused hot chocolate are the chocolate and the red wine, but this is where you'll want to put most of your attention. There are some easy ways to tell if your chocolate is high quality, like listening to the snap it makes when you break off a piece. Don't be afraid to splurge a little on a locally made or artisan chocolate bar, or a higher quality chocolate chip brand like Ghirardelli. You'll definitely taste the difference.
As for what red wine you want, this is totally up to your preferences. A dry red wine like shiraz, merlot or cabernet sauvignon can create extra warmth and richness and pairs well with darker chocolate. Since I like my cocoa sweeter, I go for red wines mixed with other fruits like raspberry or strawberry. Sometimes I even ditch the red wine entirely and grab a bottle of a light and fruity wine instead. If you do go for something sweeter, just remember to adjust the added sugar. It may take some trial and error for you to nail your perfect combo, but once you do, you'll be loath to part with this festive treat.