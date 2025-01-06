The Unexpectedly Tasty Alcoholic Addition To Hot Chocolate

Despite suffering under the tyrannical thumb of both milk and caffeine allergies, I still find a way to drink hot chocolate an unhealthy number of times a week, especially in fall and winter. It's just the ideal cozy drink. Whether you prefer a rich and homemade recipe or a store-bought powder -– which we have a comprehensive cocoa mix ranking for -– I'm sure you can agree that there are some potent squishy warm vibes (a scientific term) behind this classic beverage. But in these frigid, trying times, sometimes you want a little more with your cup of cocoa. Alcohol pairs fantastically with hot chocolate, but people often reach for Bailey's, Buttershots or peppermint Schnapps. All good choices, but I'm here to talk about a lesser-known pairing: red wine.

If you're not a big wine drinker, I'm right there with you, but I still adore this addition to my cup. You can't really taste the wine itself. Instead, it just infuses your drink with a fruity, alcoholic kick that ups the richness without you having to reach for sweetened condensed milk (also a delicious hack). I'd suggest sticking with a homemade hot chocolate for this one. Ingredient quality makes a pretty big difference, so splurge on some good chocolate and a decent bottle of booze.

For the recipe, use one part wine to one part chocolate chips (⅔ cup each), one part milk to one part half and half (½ cup each), 2 tablespoons of sugar and ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract. You can sub with non-dairy ingredients, replace the half and half with heavy cream for a richer texture and change the sugar or vanilla to taste. Combine and heat most of the ingredients on medium-low until everything's all melted, and then add your vanilla last.