The Unexpected Trick To Tell If Chocolate Is High Quality

Ah, chocolate! It's craved by people of all ages, from toddlers wheedling their parents for candy at the grocery store to elderly receptionists who keep a bowl of Hershey's Kisses on their desks. It can be light and fresh or dark and bittersweet. Lovers use boxes of the stuff to show their devotion; mysterious candy factory owners use it to teach moral lessons to horrible children, and Juliette Binoche used it to win over stuffy French townsfolk in that one movie your mom liked. Simply put, it's one of the most beloved foodstuffs in world history.

But what separates the good from the great, the inexpensive treats from the decadent indulgences? Price points, branding, and plain common sense are a start – give a girl you're trying to woo a 3 Musketeers bar from the corner store and see where it gets you – but they can only take you so far. If you truly want to discern high-quality chocolate, you have to know more about chocolate itself: how it should be made, how it should taste, and, surprisingly, how it should sound. And the only way to find out that last part is to break the chocolate yourself.