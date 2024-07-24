Is White Chocolate Real Chocolate? The Answer Is Complicated

A chocolate taste test is the best way to explore the nuanced flavors and textures of different chocolate types. When you have a lineup of milk, dark, and white chocolate, one of the three will always stand out: White chocolate has a different flavor, ingredient list, texture, and melting point than milk or dark chocolate — leading some to question whether white chocolate is really chocolate at all.

It's not the only type of chocolate that gets bashed on, but white chocolate's unique color defies people's expectations of what chocolate should look like. Additionally, most of the flavor in milk and dark chocolate comes from cocoa solids, which aren't used in white chocolate. The list of what makes white chocolate different seems lengthy, but whether or not something is considered chocolate comes down to the origin of its ingredients and its classification by government entities.

White chocolate is sourced from the same beans as milk or dark chocolate. It also uses an identical manufacturing process as all other kinds of chocolate up until the stage where the cocoa solids are separated from the cocoa butter. The United States Food and Drug Administration categorizes white chocolate alongside other types of chocolate based on its composition of cocoa-based ingredients. By these criteria, white chocolate is in fact chocolate, but something about calling it "chocolate" defies our intuitions.

