The Discontinued Hershey's Kisses We Want Back This Halloween

Discontinuing items is a normal part of business. If certain products aren't selling enough to justify the cost of manufacturing them, it makes sense to cut them loose. But discontinuing candy is just plain mean. Inevitably, a candy (no matter how strange it might seem) develops a following, and when a favorite sweet is no longer available, we're left with either broken hearts and fond memories or having to purchase them from some candy black market at exorbitant prices. Such is the case with Hershey's Candy Corn Kisses, which debuted in 2007 as a limited-time flavor, and were ultimately left in the sugar graveyard in 2011. It's high time this classic Halloween flavor was brought back.

We get it, candy corn itself triggers strong opinions: People describe it as either delicious or Satan's earwax, so perhaps not enough of the loathers were willing to try the sweet, creamy Kiss confection that was supposedly texturally very different than the waxy, plasticky real candy corn. Instead, the Kisses were made of white chocolate and colored with layers of orange, yellow, and white. Plus, they were flavored to taste just like the polarizing yet timeless candy, which meant a combination of marshmallow, fondant, and vanilla.

Candy Corn Kisses aren't the only flavors that have been left on the Hershey's cutting room floor over the years. Kissables, which featured a milk chocolate Kiss coated in a colorful candy shell, are no longer available, along with Strawberry Ice Cream Cone (a summertime flavor), and another fall special, Pumpkin Spice — the flavor that took over the world.