This Starbucks Iced Coffee Boasts The Most Caffeine

I know a thing or two about the most caffeinated iced beverage on the menu at Starbucks — it's been my coffee order everyday for almost a decade and I really don't know how I would have graduated college without it! My friends, this Starbucks iced coffee is a grande nitro cold brew, coming in at 280 milligrams of caffeine. In comparing the caffeine content in other grande sized (16-ounce) iced coffees from Starbucks, an iced coffee contains 185 milligrams of caffeine, a standard cold brew contains 205 milligrams of caffeine, while both an iced americano and an iced shaken espresso come the closest in caffeine content to a nitro cold brew, containing 225 milligrams. If you're thinking the infusion of nitrogen is somehow what contributes to the high amount of caffeine, this is actually not why.

Similar to the purpose of nitrogen infused into some draft beers, when the nitrogen gas is added to coffee, it creates tiny bubbles that don't dissolve easily, so the result when poured from a tap is an ultra creamy foam texture that settles a few inches from the surface and a mellow, slightly sweet flavor that resembles this 2-ingredient sweet topper for iced coffee. That's it — that's all the nitrogen is doing in a nitro cold brew. The caffeine is coming from Starbucks' original cold brew before the nitrogen is added. And although a nitro cold brew is considered an iced coffee, by default it's not actually served with ice because it can deflate the nitrogen. This allows for a higher volume of coffee to be poured, which automatically yields a higher amount of caffeine.