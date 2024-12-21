The 2-Ingredient Iced Coffee Topper You Need For A Sweeter Sip

If you're a coffee enthusiast like myself, you're likely always on the lookout for new and unconventional ways to elevate your caffeine fix. While there are no limits to the syrups, creams, and vegetable-fruit combos you can mix into your latte for a vigorous flavor profile (from the viral scallion coffee trend to watermelon-flavored coffee pods), all you really need is a sweet cold foam.

If you're a black coffee drinker who prefers to stay away from sweeteners and milk, then this may not pique your interest. But if you go crazy for sugary drinks, you'll want to consider trying this simple, two-ingredient cold foam on top of your next latte. And the best part is: These ingredients may already be sitting in your fridge! All you need is half-and-half and some marshmallow fluff.

Marshmallow fluff is traditionally used in dessert recipes like sweet dips and s'mores cakes, but who said you can't use the decadent, soft confection in your drinks, too? With its light, airy consistency and vanilla flavor, marshmallow fluff is a perfect addition when your coffee needs a lift. Appearing in numerous TikTok and YouTube videos, the marshmallow cold foam trend is an easy and effective way to create a velvety, sweet layer that blends immaculately with every sip of your chilled brew.