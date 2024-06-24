Don't Bother Trying The Viral Onion Coffee This Summer

Is this unexpectedly trendy beverage worth its hype? The simple answer is no. I can't hide my distaste or even pretend that some part of this combination is redeeming because it just is not.

I've trusted the coffee-making to the professionals and purchased a simple iced latte from Starbucks; this includes two shots of espresso and 2% milk. My nearest grocery store did not have spring onions, but green onions are an acceptable substitute. In fact, green onions are probably better in this case because they tend to have a milder flavor than spring onions. This is how I'm trying to comfort myself, but in all honesty, it's irrelevant. One sip is an uncomfortable experience because my mind thinks I should chew the onion bits, but then also drink the coffee, and the feeling of the green onion sliding down my throat with a mix of coffee and milk is just horrific. Another full gulp of the latte confirms the onions are out of place; their taste and aroma just ruin any sweetness in the latte.

Advertisement

Rather than waste a perfectly good latte, I grabbed a spoon and essentially cleaned out the onion from the drink. Unfortunately, the onion's scent and flavor already permeated the coffee. I feel the onion on my breath and it's just not a flavor you want mixed with espresso. This could very well be an acquired taste that my palate isn't ready for, but I also don't feel like ruining multiple morning cups of coffee trying to make it work. For now, spring onions will only serve as garnish for my Buffalo mac and cheese and my lattes will continue to be served sans vegetables.