These 13 Starbucks Drinks Have The Most Caffeine

Yes, Starbucks' drinks are pretty tasty — but let's admit that the reason most of us end up in the Starbucks line isn't necessarily because we want to drink a grande cup full of sugary coffee bean water. We crave the caffeine, and it's just an extra bonus that the conduit for that caffeine is so delicious.

Unfortunately, caffeine doesn't always love us. According to the FDA, you should limit your daily caffeine consumption to under 400 milligrams per day. While that may sound like a lot at first, consider that a single, standard cup of coffee can contain as much as 200 milligrams of caffeine. While most Americans do, according to the American Medical Association, consume caffeine within the recommended guidelines, at an average 135 milligrams of caffeine daily, or one cup of coffee, it's all too easy to tip over into unhealthy territory — and that can lead to concerns like sleep issues, anxiety, and headaches, among others.

Think you're safe, though, because you only drink one Starbucks beverage a day? Think again. Some Starbucks drinks easily contain more than the daily recommended maximum caffeine. These are the Starbucks drinks with the most caffeine.