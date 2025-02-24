For Cheaper Starbucks Lattes, Use A Genius Ordering Hack

In this economy, many of us are looking for ways to get through life a little bit cheaper, whether it's by using money-saving hacks at grocery stores like ALDI or trying to use the Starbucks app to get cheaper coffee. While the latter may sound like a difficult task (if not downright impossible), it's actually not as out there as you might think; while on the app, selecting an espresso and customizing it to include your ideal milk or creamer, syrup, cold foam, and flavorings will provide you with the flavors from your standard Starbucks latte at a far lower cost.

This trick has been making the rounds online for some time now and is ideal for a Starbucks lover on a budget. While prices may vary depending on when and where you're visiting Starbucks, ordering a grande iced espresso with additional milk, syrup, and foam costs $3.25, while an iced latte with the same add-ons costs $5.25. This means that you can save $2.00 by switching your order over to an espresso. While that might not sound like much to some, additional taxes and fees can build up fast on a Starbucks order — especially if you're using the Starbucks app's new delivery feature.