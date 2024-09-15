The Aldi Money-Saving Trick That Employees Really Can't Stand

As one of the cheapest grocery stores in the U.S., Aldi is a favorite for many budget-conscious consumers. The quality of its products is good enough for even professional chefs looking to stock their pantry. You can even get delicious and reasonably priced wines and cheeses — we're looking at you, goat cheese with cranberry! To offer lower prices, the chain uses many strategies to cuts costs, including keeping a smaller stock of items than many of its competitors. And while this translates to better deals for the consumer, it sometimes also results in purchasing limits. According to Aldi's website, there is no general policy for limits, but each store can set them on an as-needed basis when demand is too high. This helps stores avoid shortages.

Of course, limits don't fly well with many customers, especially when they have big events like parties that require purchasing in bulk. To skirt the limits, some people recommend going to the store with multiple family members, and having each person check out separately. If you're really committed to the bit, you can even use different cash registers so cashiers won't notice that you're coming together. This trick is easy enough, and can save you money since you won't have to make a trip to another store to buy the supplies that you need. But while we all want to save money, we recommend thinking twice before putting this hack into practice.