What's The Difference Between A Cappuccino And A Latte?
Coffee orders have grown more complex over the years, with new hacks to obtain the most delicious brew seemingly cropping up all the time. However, while we continue to seek the perfect pick-me-up, many of us don't even know the basic differences between some of the most common coffee orders. Before you start agonizing over whether you want a blonde espresso cappuccino with dry foam or an oat milk latte with a double shot of espresso, you should probably learn the difference between a latte and a cappuccino.
Lattes and cappuccinos are pillars of the coffee industry, being among the most common coffee orders worldwide. However, despite their popularity, many people don't know what sets these drinks apart. While both are made with espresso and steamed milk (or a dairy-free milk substitute), the milk-to-coffee ratios and the way that the milk is added give these two beverages highly distinct characteristics in terms of flavor and texture.
How cappuccinos and lattes use milk differently
To start, both lattes and cappuccinos begin with the same amount of espresso — either a single or double shot depending on the order. When making a latte, you add around two parts steamed milk for one part espresso. Then, to finish the drink off, you add a very thin layer of foam to the top. This creates a more milky drink that quells the strength of the espresso's distinct taste.
Alternatively, a cappuccino is made with three equal parts: espresso, steamed milk, and a thick layer of foam that should have a dense, silky consistency. Cappuccinos are also carefully layered, while lattes are generally mixed. This creates a unique drinking experience. The espresso taste is far richer in a cappuccino than in a latte since milk foam does not dilute the coffee as much as liquid milk.
So, if you're a latte drinker who wants a richer, more foamy experience, you might want to try out a Starbucks cappuccino or grab one from your local coffee shop next time you pop in. Or, if you're tired of the strong espresso taste that cappuccinos provide, maybe it's a latte that's calling your name.