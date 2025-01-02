What's The Difference Between A Cappuccino And A Latte?

Coffee orders have grown more complex over the years, with new hacks to obtain the most delicious brew seemingly cropping up all the time. However, while we continue to seek the perfect pick-me-up, many of us don't even know the basic differences between some of the most common coffee orders. Before you start agonizing over whether you want a blonde espresso cappuccino with dry foam or an oat milk latte with a double shot of espresso, you should probably learn the difference between a latte and a cappuccino.

Lattes and cappuccinos are pillars of the coffee industry, being among the most common coffee orders worldwide. However, despite their popularity, many people don't know what sets these drinks apart. While both are made with espresso and steamed milk (or a dairy-free milk substitute), the milk-to-coffee ratios and the way that the milk is added give these two beverages highly distinct characteristics in terms of flavor and texture.