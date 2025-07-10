Review: McDonald's Snack Wraps Make A Triumphant And Tasty Return

Long an inexpensive, satisfying, and nutritionally balanced mini-meal, the original McDonald's Snack Wrap consisted of a chicken strip, lettuce, and cheese encased in a flour tortilla. The fast food giant scrubbed the Snack Wrap from its menu in 2016, prompting fans to petition for the return of the item in some way. Even McDonald's franchisees wanted the Snack Wrap back. Now, after years of exploring possibilities and tentatively teasing diehards about the return of the distantly discontinued menu item, McDonald's actually brought back the Snack Wrap to its U.S. stores.

Technically, McDonald's revived the underlying concept of the Snack Wrap — a single breaded and fried chicken strip inside a tortilla, with condiments — which it's now executing in two whole new ways. The Ranch Snack Wrap and Spicy Snack Wrap both hit thousands of McDonald's stores in July 2025. After letting every other chain steal its best idea, McDonald's is back to reclaim the crown as the champion of the snackable, miniature, no-fuss chicken sandwich. Here's everything you need to know about the new and possibly improved McDonald's Snack Wraps, including how they hold up in a taste test.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.