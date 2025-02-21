We Tried Wendy's New Girl Scouts Thin Mints Frosty, And It's A Frozen Slam Dunk

You may have started seeing tables set up around town, stacked with brightly colored boxes of cookies, and hosted by teams of young entrepreneurs — that's right, Girl Scout Cookie Season has arrived. Some of us wait all year to stock up on these irresistible treats, although thanks to several snack collaborations, the flavors of many popular Girl Scout Cookies can be found elsewhere throughout the year. In my house, a bag of Edward Marc Thin Mints Bites lasts hours, not days. Now, fellow Thin Mints lovers have a new way to enjoy the most popular Girl Scouts Cookie flavor with a favorite drive-thru treat at Wendy's.

Fans of Wendy's Frosty are just as enthusiastic about their treats as Girl Scout Cookie fans are, often demanding the return of discontinued Frosty flavors when seasonal offerings rotate. While the chocolate Frosty is a mainstay, limited-time flavors like strawberry, peppermint, and pumpkin spice have spent time on the menu recently — and the highly coveted vanilla Frosty finally made its return to restaurants nationwide earlier this year. Luckily, Frosty lovers won't have to sacrifice either the chocolate or vanilla flavors to enjoy Wendy's new Frosty flavor with a Girl Scout Cookie twist — the Thin Mints Frosty.

Wendy's invited me to taste the new Thin Mints Frosty in person, ahead of its nationwide release, at one of its restaurants in Manhattan. There I found out what we can expect for the Thin Mints Frosty's availability, ingredients, nutrition, partnership with the Girl Scouts — and, of course, what it tastes like.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by Wendy's.