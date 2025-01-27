Wendy's New Frosty Flavor Has A Girl Scout Cookie Twist
If you just so happen to be both a Wendy's and a Girl Scout Cookie fan, today might just be one of the greatest days of your food-loving life as Wendy's has officially announced the arrival of its brand new Thin Mint Frosty. The best-selling, most popular Girl Scout Cookie in 2022 and beyond was announced to be getting its own Frosty variation beginning on February 21 at Wendy's locations nationwide for a limited time only.
While the first teases of this new menu item came through online leaks which excited countless fans of the fast food chain, the partnership between Wendy's and the Girl Scouts wasn't officially announced until today. The Frosty flavor will come in two forms, allowing you to get either a Chocolate Thin Mint Frosty or a Vanilla Thin Mint Frosty, which also confirms that Vanilla Frostys (which recently joined the ranks of discontinued Frosty flavors, though they've since come back) will likely remain on the Wendy's menu for at least a while longer.
The trend that likely inspired the Thin Mint Frosty
Now, if you're a fan of Thin Mints, then you'll likely know that the Thin Mint Frosty won't be the first time that a cold variation of the cookie has taken the world by storm. Over the years, countless fans of the delicious Girl Scout Cookie flavor have gone to great lengths to convince the world to freeze the cookies to taste them at their very best. Wendy's made a nod to the beloved Thin Mint hack by noting, "everyone knows Thin Mints are extra delicious when frozen" (via Today). So, while it's not necessarily confirmed that Wendy's got the idea for the Thin Mint Frosty from the beloved frozen version of the snack, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to assume that the Frosty was likely made to capture a similarly cold and refreshing flavor.
Wendy's rollout of the Thin Mint Frosty on February 21 will also coincide nicely with Girl Scout Cookie season. While it officially began back on January 7, the 2025 Girl Scout Cookie season (which features the last appearances of two iconic cookie flavors) will kick into full gear on the same day as the specialty Frosty's release with shipping options for the cookies also becoming available on February 21 through the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. Needless to say, it's a good time to be a fan of Girl Scout Cookies.