Wendy's New Frosty Flavor Has A Girl Scout Cookie Twist

If you just so happen to be both a Wendy's and a Girl Scout Cookie fan, today might just be one of the greatest days of your food-loving life as Wendy's has officially announced the arrival of its brand new Thin Mint Frosty. The best-selling, most popular Girl Scout Cookie in 2022 and beyond was announced to be getting its own Frosty variation beginning on February 21 at Wendy's locations nationwide for a limited time only.

While the first teases of this new menu item came through online leaks which excited countless fans of the fast food chain, the partnership between Wendy's and the Girl Scouts wasn't officially announced until today. The Frosty flavor will come in two forms, allowing you to get either a Chocolate Thin Mint Frosty or a Vanilla Thin Mint Frosty, which also confirms that Vanilla Frostys (which recently joined the ranks of discontinued Frosty flavors, though they've since come back) will likely remain on the Wendy's menu for at least a while longer.