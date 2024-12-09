Discontinued Frosty Flavors That Deserve A Comeback And 2 That Should Stay In The Past

What goes better with a Dave's Double and fries than a Frosty? In our estimation, not much. A Wendy's Frosty is the perfect texture, riding that line between a soft serve dessert and sip-able milkshake, and we're here for it. The original Frosty flavor was a mixture of chocolate and vanilla to achieve a chocolatey-but-not-too-chocolatey treat. Frosted malts from the Thistledown racetrack in Cleveland were the unexpected inspiration behind Wendy's iconic Frosty. From this local favorite treat, Fred Kappus developed the recipe, and Dave Thomas fell in love.

Since then, many more flavors have made their way to restaurants. Some of these have been absolute hits and right in line with what customers crave (lookin' at you Pumpkin Spice), and others are drinks no one seemed to really ask for (cough, Triple Berry, cough). In any case, at the time of writing, a new salted caramel flavor has hit Frosty machines. Only time will tell whether salted caramel joins the esteemed flavors that should return from retirement or those that can stay in the past (like, sadly, Wendy's itself).