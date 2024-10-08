Wendy's Krabby Patty Kollab Isn't Just For SpongeBob Fans, It's For Everyone

The Krabby Patty Kollab is currently available at participating U.S. nationwide, Canadian, and Guam locations of Wendy's. They will remain available in stores until sometime in early November, while supplies last. Fresh beef is only available at Wendy's in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

The average cost of the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger is $5.99, and the Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty is $2.79, but price may vary per location. The burger comes with a single patty of quarter-pound beef, and extra patties cannot be added to any order. The top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce is not sold separately and can only be ordered on the burger. However, you can order an extra amount of it on your burger. The Frosty is available in four sizes: junior, small, medium, and large. There is also a meal deal option called The Krabby Patty Kollab Meal, which includes the burger, a medium order of fries, and small Pineapple Under The Sea Frosty.

These new, but limited time only, items in the Krabby Patty Kollab can be ordered in-store, at a kiosk, or drive-thru where available. Advance ordering for dine-in, pick-up, or delivery is available directly through Wendy's website or app. Services fees may apply when ordering for delivery. They are available when Wendy's takes a break from chipping away at McDonald's breakfast, when lunch is served around 10:30 a.m.. Availability hours may vary per location.