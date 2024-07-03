The Unexpected Inspiration Behind Wendy's Iconic Frosty

Wendy's Frosty is in a frozen dessert category of its own. The unique, spoonable dairy treat is thicker than a milkshake but meltier than soft serve. You can add booze to a Frosty, use it as a french fry dipping sauce, or simply enjoy it with a spoon. It's truly a feat of frozen dairy innovation.

The Wendy's Frosty comes from surprisingly humble origins: According to its creator Fred Kappus, the Frosty was inspired by frosted malts sold by a stand at the Thistledown racetrack in Cleveland in the 1960s. Though the Thistledown frosted malts were purported to have a secret formula, Kappus says it wasn't really a secret.

The key was blending chocolate and vanilla soft serve to create a maltier, mellower flavor — a flavor that happens to pair perfectly with Wendy's burgers. In 1969, Dave Thomas enlisted Kappus to find the perfect frozen dessert to add to the opening-day menu at his new hamburger restaurant (Wendy's, of course), and the rest is history.