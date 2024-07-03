The Unexpected Inspiration Behind Wendy's Iconic Frosty
Wendy's Frosty is in a frozen dessert category of its own. The unique, spoonable dairy treat is thicker than a milkshake but meltier than soft serve. You can add booze to a Frosty, use it as a french fry dipping sauce, or simply enjoy it with a spoon. It's truly a feat of frozen dairy innovation.
The Wendy's Frosty comes from surprisingly humble origins: According to its creator Fred Kappus, the Frosty was inspired by frosted malts sold by a stand at the Thistledown racetrack in Cleveland in the 1960s. Though the Thistledown frosted malts were purported to have a secret formula, Kappus says it wasn't really a secret.
The key was blending chocolate and vanilla soft serve to create a maltier, mellower flavor — a flavor that happens to pair perfectly with Wendy's burgers. In 1969, Dave Thomas enlisted Kappus to find the perfect frozen dessert to add to the opening-day menu at his new hamburger restaurant (Wendy's, of course), and the rest is history.
Frosty history
The Chocolate Frosty debuted in 1969 as one of Wendy's five original menu items. The simple yet tasty menu also included burgers, french fries, soft drinks, and chili. Wendy's kept its frozen treat selection streamlined to just one item, the classic Chocolate Frosty, for over 30 years. The fast food chain finally experimented with offering a Vanilla Frosty flavor in 2006 after receiving numerous customer requests.
In recent years Wendy's has fully hopped on the flavor train, offering such seasonal delights as the Strawberry Frosty, Peppermint Frosty, and Pumpkin Spice Frosty. But the fast food chain still keeps it simple — only two flavors of Frosty are available at any given time, and one of them is always chocolate. For summer 2024, Wendy's debuted the Triple Berry Frosty alongside the classic chocolate variety. But we have good news for vanilla lovers — according to Wendy's Frosty FAQs, the Vanilla Frosty is set to return later in 2024.
The Frosty formula
From the time of its debut in 1969, Wendy's Frosty recipe has always been something of an enigma. Many home chefs and recipe developers have attempted to create copycat versions of the frozen treat over the years. The basic Frosty ingredients, which include milk, sugar, corn syrup, cream, cocoa, and thickeners such as guar gum (essential for that spoonable texture) can easily be found online with a bit of digging. But the secret Wendy's Frosty formula — the exact ingredient ratio and method required to produce that iconic chocolate-vanilla flavor and perfectly spoonable texture — remains elusive.
Although the exact details are a mystery, Wendy's Frosty recipe seems to have remained relatively stable over its 50-plus-year history, and it doesn't look like the fast food chain is planning on shaking things up anytime soon. That's probably a good thing, because if dynamic pricing is Wendy's worst idea ever, the Frosty might just be its best — and it all started with a malt stand at a racetrack.